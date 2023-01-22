WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: 15-time Champion warns Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch teams up with two SmackDown stars (Erie, Pa, 1/21)

The WWE roster stopped over in Erie, Pennsylvania, for its weekly Saturday Night's Main Event house show. The event emanated from the Erie Insurance Arena and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown.

The show kickstarted with a six-man tag team match where Braun Strowman joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura and Madcap Moss to face off against Imperium. The babyface trio picked up the win to start the night.

Next up was a singles match between Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, where the former emerged victorious. It was followed by a tag team match that saw Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest defeat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C.

The Judgment Day duo will also be in action on the upcoming edition of Monday Night show, where they will face The Usos for the RAW Tag Team titles.

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in the second title match of the night. The Queen faced off against Sonya Deville in a singles match after weeks of animosity between the two. The former official was once again unable to win the title.

Elsewhere on the show, The Viking Raiders defeated Alpha Academy in another tag match. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox also took on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, but the bout was interrupted by Bayley, which led to Becky Lynch coming out.

A six-woman tag team match was then set up where Becky Lynch teamed up with Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox to defeat Damage CTRL.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Austin Theory for the United States Championship. However, the 25-year-old retained the title once again. Seth also addressed the live crowd after the match and paid homage to Jay Briscoe, who recently passed away.

The Visionary also called out Roman Reigns while signing a fan's signboard ringside.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Erie, Pennsylvania, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Madcap Moss def. Imperium Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest defeated The O.C. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sonya Deville The Viking Raiders defeated Alpha Academy Tegan Nox, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan defeated Damage CTRL WWE United States Title: Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins

