WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Seth Rollins takes on RAW star, Former Women's Champion returns to action, Omos destroys 59-time champion (Sioux City, Iowa, 10/15)

The WWE RAW roster stopped over in Sioux City, Iowa, for its Saturday Night's Main Event house show. The event was live from the Tyson Events Center and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The event saw Rhea Ripley return to in-ring action after more than four months on the sidelines. The former RAW Women's Champion last competed in a WWE ring on the June 6 edition of RAW, where she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan to become the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's title.

However, she was unable to challenge for the title due to an untimely injury. Rhea teamed up with Damian Priest on her return in a losing affair to Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H.

Tamina Snuka took on Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship. However, the match ended in disqualification after Damage CTRL attacked both women. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai later defeated Tamina and Dana in a tag team bout.

Elsewhere on the show, Omos squashed R-Truth to continue his winning run. Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain her RAW Women's Championship.

Also, Mustafa Ali took on Otis in a singles match. However, the match ended in DQ after Chad Gable and Otis ganged up on Ali. Matt Riddle came out to make the save for the former 205 Live star, which resulted in a tag team match between the babyface and the heels.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his United States Championship against Austin Theory. The Visionary recently captured the title on RAW last week and is set to defend it against Riddle on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Sioux City, Iowa:

Omos defeated R-Truth

Dolph Ziggler and Nikki ASH defeated Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley)

24/7 Title Match : Tamina Snuka vs. Dana Brooke ended in a no-contest due to Bayley, Io Sky and Dakota Kai attacking

: Tamina Snuka vs. Dana Brooke ended in a no-contest due to Bayley, Io Sky and Dakota Kai attacking WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match : Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke

: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke Matt Riddle & Mustafa Ali defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Raw Women’s Championship : Bianca Belair (c) (With Alexa Bliss) defeated Bayley

: Bianca Belair (c) (With Alexa Bliss) defeated Bayley Street Fight for the United States Title: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Austin Theory

