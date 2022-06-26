WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Drew McIntyre takes on four-time champion, The Usos face familiar rivals (Abilene, Texas, 6/25)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event for the SmackDown roster in Abilene, Texas. The show emanated from the Expo Center of Taylor County and featured multiple title matches.

The event was headlined by Drew McIntyre, the top guy on the blue brand in Roman Reigns' absence. The Scotsman defeated Jinder Mahal in a Street Fight, continuing his impressive singles run. Drew has stated his desire to face The Tribal Chief at WWE's upcoming premium live event in the United Kingdom. However, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is yet to respond to the challenge.

The Usos represented The Bloodline in their leader's absence. The Unified Tag Team Champions defended their coveted titles in a triple-threat match against the Viking Raiders and New Day.

Gunther, who recently defeated Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Champion, defended his title in a rematch against the high-flyer. The Ring General has been undefeated since his move to the main roster. His winning run continued in Abilene as he defeated Ricochet in a short match.

In the women's division, Raquel Rodriguez faced Shayna Baszler while Lacey Evans locked horns with Xia Li. The babyfaces stood tall in both matches.

Shinsuke Nakamura looked to bounce back from his defeat against Sami Zayn on SmackDown this week. The King of Strong Style defeated Butch in a one-on-one contest.

Also in action was Madcap Moss, who recently culminated his feud with Happy Corbin with a win. The former NXT star continued his winning run in Texas, defeating Angel in a short match.

Complete WWE Live Event Results from Abilene, TX:

Madcap Moss defeated Angel

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Butch

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) defeated The Viking Raiders and New Day

The Usos (c) defeated The Viking Raiders and New Day Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler (w/ Natalya)

Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet

: Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal

