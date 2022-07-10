WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Veer Mahaan defeats 59-time champion, Seth Rollins loses a Street Fight (Bossier City, Louisiana, 07/09)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. The event featured several top stars from RAW and multiple former champions in action.

The show was headlined by Seth Rollins, who continued his rivalry with Riddle from the red brand. The duo have been at odds since last month and got a chance to settle their differences in a Street Fight. The bout was won by Riddle, who has seemingly had the upper hand in the feud so far.

Ryan Silapan @RyanSilapan Nothing but love for @WWERollins who owned the crowd tonight and put on yet another banger of a match, this time Riddle in the main event #wwebossiercity Nothing but love for @WWERollins who owned the crowd tonight and put on yet another banger of a match, this time Riddle in the main event #wwebossiercity https://t.co/PSUw2npJPH

Also in action was Finn Balor, who took on Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. The Prince and Damian Priest recently invited Dominik to join their ranks. The duo also competed against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team bout on RAW, which was won by the father-son duo. However, Finn reigned supreme in the singles match at the live event.

Elsewhere on the show, Asuka and Becky Lynch continued their rivalry from WWE's flagship weekly program. The two former RAW Women's Champions have been embroiled in a feud ever since Asuka made her return to WWE programming. They also recently had a match on RAW, which Becky won. However, the Japanese star was able to even the scores in Louisiana.

angie💫 @_lynchslaugh

@BeckyLynchWWE

#WWEBossierCity "Don't boo Ireland, you all try to be Irish when it comes to St.Patrick's day, dont be lying" 🤣🤣 "Don't boo Ireland, you all try to be Irish when it comes to St.Patrick's day, dont be lying" 🤣🤣@BeckyLynchWWE #WWEBossierCity https://t.co/ZiL0oEkqFm

Veer Mahaan was also in action at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. The Lion has been unstoppable since being repackaged and has taken down everyone in his path. He defeated R-Truth in a singles match to continue his winning streak on last night's show.

Also, on the show, Theory locked horns with Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one contest. The rising star recently lost his United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. However, he went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and, therefore, has the right to challenge a champion of his choosing at any time and place.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Bossier City, LA:

Dolph Ziggler def. Theory

Veer def. R-Truth

Ezekiel def. Ciampa

Dana Brooke def. Doudrop

Asuka def. Becky Lynch

Omos def. Cedric Alexander

Finn Balor def. Dominik Mysterio

Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

