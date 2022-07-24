WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results: Liv Morgan teams up with current rival; Seth Rollins faces former champion (Bridgeport, Connecticut, 07/23)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event on July 23 at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The show featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action and was headlined by a Street Fight.

In the main event for the night, Seth Rollins took on Riddle in a Connecticut Street Fight. After weeks of animosity between the two, the RAW stars will also lock horns at SummerSlam. Riddle eventually won the bout, having been a mainstay in the singles division during Randy Orton's absence from active competition.

Elsewhere on the show, AJ Styles squared off against The Miz in a singles match. Styles and Miz have been at odds on the red brand in the last few weeks. However, The A-Lister has a bigger fish to fry at SummerSlam as he'll take on Logan Paul at the marquee event. The Phenomenal One was victorious in this clash of former champions on Saturday night.

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet in the first title match of the night. The Ring General has been unstoppable since making his main roster debut and continued his winning run in Connecticut.

Drew McIntyre came out to save The One and Only from a post-match beatdown.

Next up, Rey Mysterio squared off against Damian Priest, continuing their rivalry from the flagship show. Rey will team up with his son Dominik on the upcoming RAW to face Judgment Day. The Master of 619 picked up an important ahead of his 20th-anniversary celebration on Monday's show.

Next up was the second title match of the night, where Bianca Belair defeated Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Asuka in a Fatal Four-way match to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Also, The Usos retained their Unified Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits on the show.

Liv Morgan was all set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in a singles match. However, Natalya and Shayna Baszler came out to cause a disqualification which led to a tag team match between the two teams.

The bout was won by Liv Morgan and Rousey, who'll be facing each other at SummerSlam.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results from Bridgeport, Connecticut:

AJ Styles defeated The Miz

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match- Gunther (c) def. Ricochet

Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match- Bianca Belair (c) def. Carmella, Becky Lynch and Asuka

Bianca Belair (c) def. Carmella, Becky Lynch and Asuka Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match- The Uso's (c) def. The Street Profits

The Uso's (c) def. The Street Profits WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match- Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey by DQ

Liv Morgan (c) def. Ronda Rousey by DQ Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight

