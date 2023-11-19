WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Current champion suffers shocking loss, Seth Rollins defeats two RAW stars (Canton, 11/18)

The WWE RAW roster stopped over in Canton, Ohio, for one of the two house shows on Saturday, November 18. The event emanated from the Civic Center and featured top stars from the red brand.

Sami Zayn kicked off the event with a singles match against Dominik Mysterio. While the NXT North American Champion was on the losing end, he managed to walk out with his belt as it was a non-title match.

Next up, Becky Lynch took on Zoey Stark in one-on-one action. The Man managed to come out on top after a thrilling match. She will be joining her SmackDown colleagues Shotzi, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair in the WarGames match against Damage CTRL at Survivor Series.

Zoey, meanwhile, will take on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Elsewhere on the card, Omos defeated Akira Tozawa, while Cody Rhodes got a victory over Damian Priest. Nia Jax also defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a hard-hitting contest.

The final two matches of the evening were title bouts that saw Gunther and Seth Rollins put their gold on the line. While The Ring General defeated Chad Gable to retain his championship, The Visionary came out on top against Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Canton, Ohio, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Sami Zayn defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match

That's all from the first house show on Saturday. The SmackDown roster was also in action in Tupelo at the same time in the other event.

