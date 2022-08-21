WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results: Legendary star returns, Title change, 4-time champion beats Seth Rollins and puts him through a table (Kingston, 8/20/22)

WWE's weekend live event routine continued as several top stars appeared at the most recent show at the Leon's Center in Kingston, Ontario.

The live event featured some massive moments as WWE ensured that fans in Canada were treated to an unforgettable night of wrestling action. Trish Stratus made her return and was involved in multiple segments throughout the evening.

The former women's champion shared a fantastic moment with Kevin Owens as she took a selfie with the RAW superstar after he laid out Theory with a Stunner.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka initiated the in-ring proceedings in a tag team match against Bayley and Dakota Kai. Interestingly, this was Bayley's first match since she went on an injury-related hiatus.

Fans in attendance also witnessed a few title changes as the 24/7 Championship changed hands multiple times. Dana Brooke lost her title to Nikki ASH and Tamina before regaining it at the end of the Triple Threat match.

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Iyo Sky, and as expected, the match featured some outside interference from WWE's newest faction, "DAMAGE CTRL."

The show's main event saw Seth Rollins suffer a crushing defeat to Riddle in a highly-entertaining Street Fight. The former WWE Champion had a night to forget as he also went through a table before the show concluded.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event full results from Kingston, Ontario

Given below are the complete live event results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Bayley & Dakota Kai (w/ Iyo Sky)

Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) def. Mustafa Ali

24/7 Championship Match: Dana Brooke (c) vs. Tamina & Nikki ASH in a Triple Threat. The title changed hands to Nikki ASH, then to Tamina, then back to Dana Brooke

Theory def. Dolph Ziggler. Kevin Owens came to the ring after the match and gave Theory a stunner. Kevin Owens and Trish Stratus celebrated by taking a selfie with Theory lying on the mat

The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Raw Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) def. Iyo Sky (w/ Bayley & Dakota Kai) via DQ due to Bayley and Kai's interference

Riddle def. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight

Live events have become more fun and unpredictable as the company mixes things up with its booking under Triple H's leadership.

