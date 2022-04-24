WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Major superstar sends a message to John Cena, Omos suffers another big loss, and more (April 23rd, 2022)

The WWE RAW roster stopped over in Montgomery, Alabama, for another stacked live event card. The latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event special was headlined by a massive RAW Women's Championship match featuring Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan.

Riddle kicked off the show with a singles win over The Miz before Veer Mahaan came out for a predictable squash match against R-Truth.

Austin Theory put his United States Championship on the line against Finn Balor, and the young star also didn't miss a chance to send John Cena a message after their match.

Austin Theory sent a message to John Cena on Twitter, saying "Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I'm a better U.S Champ than you…"

Austin Theory has drawn comparisons to John Cena, and him taking shots at The Cenation Leader could hint at a future contest between the two superstars.

The WWE Live Event also had a KO Show segment, with Elias' brother Ezekiel being the guest during the angle.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who will face each other at WrestleMania Backlash, had another exceptional match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The only tag team bout of the evening saw The Street Profits go over the Alpha Academy.

Bobby Lashley and Omos locked horns in the show's co-main event, and the former WWE Champion scored another victory over the giant superstar. The Colossus attacked Lashley with a chair during the match, leading to his disqualification.

Omos and Lashley are rumored to have their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, and it would be interesting to see how WWE books the finish at a premium live event.

Complete results of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Montgomery, Alabama

You can find the full results of the live event below, courtesy of Twitter user @young_ent:

Riddle def. The Miz

Veer Mahaan def. R-Truth

Austin Theory def. Finn Balor (United States Championship Match)

The KO Show with Special Guest Ezekiel

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley def. Omos by DQ after Omos used a chair

Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan (RAW Women's Championship Match)

The recently-concluded live event featured several WrestleMania Backlash angles. The company is undoubtedly not done just yet, as there are more shows lined up in the weeks to follow.

