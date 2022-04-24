WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (Reading, PA): Four title matches, What happened after Roman Reigns' match? 

Several top SmackDown Superstars were recently involved in an entertaining WWE Live Event in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, and as expected, Roman Reigns closed out the show in a high-profile title match.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defended his title against Drew McIntyre, and the main event thankfully lived up to the attending fans' expectations. Reigns didn't leave the ring after the match as he cut a promo for the crowd before sending them home happy.

The Usos also competed on the show as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions defeated The Viking Raiders in a title contest.

Ricochet began the in-ring proceedings of the live event with a successful Intercontinental Championship defense against Jinder Mahal. Gunther, fka WALTER, showcased his dominance by picking up a straightforward win over Mansoor.

House shows are always great for babyfaces as the heels are often booked to lose. WWE followed its time-tested pattern and had Kofi Kingston and Shinsuke Nakamura win their respective singles matches.

The blue brand's women also featured prominently on the card as Aliyah got a massive opportunity to dethrone Charlotte Flair as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Sasha Banks & Naomi also put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against the heel team of Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

Complete results of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Reading, Pennsylvania

Untelevised live events are an excellent experience for fans, and courtesy @elitebish23 and @JOECOOKE5; we received the results and highlights from this week's show in Reading:

Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal (Intercontinental Championship)

Gunther def. Mansoor

The Usos def. The Viking Raiders (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Kofi Kingston def. Sheamus

Charlotte Flair def. Aliyah (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn

Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler (Women's Tag Team Championship)

Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre (Universal Championship)

The latest live event card is a clear indication that Vince McMahon and his team are leaving no stone unturned ahead of WrestleMania Backlash, and in case you haven't checked it out already, the RAW roster also had a live event on the same day as their counterparts in blue. Here's what happened at the RAW live event.

Edited by Lennard Surrao