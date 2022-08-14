WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results: Ronda Rousey gets a special new partner, Seth Rollins beats 15-time champion, The Usos lose (Salisbury, MD, 08/13)

Several top superstars of RAW and SmackDown stopped over at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center for another stacked edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

The show featured three title matches as Bianca Belair kicked off the in-ring proceedings with an entertaining bout against Asuka.

Fresh off his impressive title defense in SmackDown's main event, Gunther returned for another hard-fought championship match as he faced former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. As expected, the champions retained their belts ahead of Clash at the Castle.

Veer continued his streak of live event victories as he made quick work of R-Truth. The short match was followed by an exceptional singles showdown between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.

Rollins defeated Ziggler and even unleashed a post-match assault on the 15-time champion before Riddle came out to make the save.

Bobby Lashley put the United States Title on the line in a Triple Threat match featuring The Miz and Theory.

The night featured a special moment as Ronda Rousey teamed up with Shayna Baszler for the first time. The MMA Horsewomen members have known each other for a long time, and fans in attendance loved seeing them perform on the same team.

The show's main event saw The Usos and Sheamus join forces to take on Street Profits and Madcap Moss. The babyfaces won to cap off a memorable night for fans in Salisbury.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event full results from Salisbury, MD

Here are the full results of the live event, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

RAW Women's Title Match: Bianca Belair (C) def. Asuka

Bianca Belair (C) def. Asuka Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther (C) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) def. Ricochet

Gunther (C) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) def. Ricochet Veer def. R-Truth

Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler (Rollins continued to attack Ziggler after the match until Riddle made the save)

WWE United States Title Match: Bobby Lashley (C) def. The Miz and Theory

Bobby Lashley (C) def. The Miz and Theory Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

The Street Profits & Madcap Moss def. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sheamus

The live event circuit is where WWE tries out new combinations, and it's interesting to see Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler wrestler as a tag team.

Would you like to see the horsewomen team up in the long run? Sound off in the comments section below.

