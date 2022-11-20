WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Seth Rollins defeats three RAW stars, Huge interference in title match, The Bloodline suffers shocking loss (Allentown, 11/19)

The WWE roster stopped over in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for its weekly Saturday Night's Main Event house show. The event was live from the PPL Center and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown.

The event kickstarted with a title match where Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a singles match. However, Damage CTRL got involved in the bout to turn it into a six-woman tag team match where Asuka and Alexa Bliss joined Belair. The babyfaces stood tall at the end.

Elsewhere on the show, Ricochet defeated LA Knight in a one-on-one contest. Gunther also successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus.

The Bloodline was also in action in Allentown. However, Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns were not present at the event. The Usos and Solo Sikoa took on Braun Strowman and The New Day in a six-man tag team match. Braun picked up the victory for his team.

Next up was a Street Fight where Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross. The Scotsman was victorious after delivering a Claymore to the Herald of Doomsday.

Liv Morgan continued her feud with Sonya Deville. The duo have been at odds over the last few weeks, where Liv has had the upper hand so far. The former SmackDown Women's Champion continued to display her new-found aggression, making quick work of the former WWE official.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, and Austin Theory. The Visionary retained his title after an action-packed match.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete results from the house show in Allentown, Pennsylvania, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs Bayley turns into a 6-women tag match Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka defeated Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky Ricochet defeated LA Knight WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther (c) defeated Sheamus Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Braun Strowman defeated The Usos and Solo Sikoa Allentown Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville WWE United States Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory

