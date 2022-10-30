WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results - Title changes hands, Top female star joins Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles to defeat Judgment Day (Monterrey, 10/22)

The WWE roster stopped over in Monterrey, Mexico, for another action-packed edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

While the match card primarily featured talents from Monday Night RAW, a handful of stars from SmackDown also competed at the show. Los Lotharios and Legado del Fantasma kicked off the in-ring proceedings with a high-octane contest that set the stage for the remaining matches to follow.

Nikki Cross, who recently made her TV return with a new character on RAW, defeated Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship for the ninth time in her career. Her title reign expectedly didn't last long as Tamina first pinned her for the belt before Brooke regained the championship to end the segment.

Elsewhere on the show, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano appeared together next and picked up a win over Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.

One of the biggest matches of the evening witnessed Raquel Rodriguez team up with Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles for a match against Judgment Day. As noted earlier, Dominik Mysterio was at ringside during the bout and even pulled off the ultimate heel move with a fan in attendance.

Furthermore, Dolph Ziggler suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Santos Escobar before another massive championship match got underway.

While Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's title against Bayley, both women were subjected to a brutal post-match attack from Nikki Cross.

The main event of WWE's latest live event had Seth Rollins defend his United States Championship against Matt Riddle and Austin Theory. The Street Fight was a seemingly perfect way to end a great night for the fans in Monterrey.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results

Here are the results from the company's most recent show in Monterrey, Mexico, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Los Lotharios def. Legado del Fantasma WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross won the title from Dana Brooke before losing it to Tamina Snuka. Dana Brooke pinned Tamina to win the title back. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano def. Chad Gable & Otis Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Raquel Rogriguez def. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley w/ Dominik Mysterio Santos Escobar def. Dolph Ziggler WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Bayley. Nikki Cross executed a post-match assault as she did on RAW. WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Matt Riddle and Austin Theory

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes