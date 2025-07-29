  • home icon
  WWE scrapped major Rhea Ripley plans ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE scrapped major Rhea Ripley plans ahead of WrestleMania 41

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 29, 2025 16:14 GMT
Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley was heartbroken at WWE SummerSlam 2024, but The Eradicator made her way back to the top in the coming months. However, management scrapped major plans involving her and another top star ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship for the second time when Monday Night RAW made its Netflix debut. After getting a definitive win over Liv Morgan, Mami was destined to enter WrestleMania as the champion for the second time, but management scrapped those plans.

Today, WWE: Unreal made its debut on Netflix, and it was revealed that the original plan for the 28-year-old star was penciled in to defend the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair. Sadly for Rhea Ripley fans, the plan for a one-on-one match was scrapped, and she entered the event in Las Vegas as the challenger when she lost the title to IYO SKY.

While the management scrapped the dream match, the entire plan wasn't changed, as Ripley and Belair both entered the event in Las Vegas as challengers against The Genius of the Sky. The match became one of the highlights of both nights, and apart from The EST, both stars were in the title picture going forward on the red brand.

You can see the entire original card for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas from WWE Unreal in the image below:

WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is arguably the biggest female competitor in the Stamford-based promotion. While she doesn't hold the Women's World Championship, Mami is one of the most popular stars in the industry, and veterans and legends have acknowledged her craft and stardom on numerous occasions.

Recently, Triple H spoke highly of the 28-year-old star on WWE Unreal. The Game reacted to the crowd's reception when Ripley made her entrance. Apart from stating she can be the biggest star in the business for a long period, the 14-time World Champion praised the Australian-born star's work in the promotion.

"When that music hits, it’s a moment in the crowd, and it’s undeniable. She has it. She can be the biggest star in this business for a long time to come... The reaction for her is incredible. It's hard not to look at her as the most captivating woman on our roster," Hunter said.
Mami is set to enter The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey as a challenger for the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and the champion, Naomi.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
