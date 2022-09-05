WWE seems to have scrapped Vince McMahon's "secret rule" under Triple H's regime

The WWE product has undergone several changes since Triple H took over as Head of Creative. Now that Vince McMahon and his influence are out of the company, many alterations have been made to the booking style and weekly shows.

It now seems that the promotion may have done away with a particular tag team rule which was a quirk of Vince's booking. For a long time, the company had put restraints on tag team wrestling. Most notably, if an illegal combatant attacked the legal person in the match, it would result in an automatic DQ.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has now pointed out that this rule might no longer be in place. He cited the six-person tag team match between Damage Control and the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at Clash at the Castle, where IYO SKY did a moonsault on Bianca Belair while not being the legal person.

This also happened in the clear view of the referee, who - apart from giving a warning - did nothing. This caused Meltzer to speculate that the rule, which was a staple of tag team wrestling under Vince McMahon, might have been revoked under Triple H's regime.

Although WWE's format and product isn't expected to change too drastically in the coming months and years, it's apparent that Triple H is relaxing or retiring many of the "Vince-isms" that have become staples of the company's television over the last few decades.

Triple H brought a spot from the Attitude Era back at Clash at the Castle

Not only does Triple H seem to be scrapping some of Vince McMahon's more peculiar rules, but he might be bringing back certain things from his heyday.

On the same episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noticed that the spot where a referee is pulled out of the ring while making the three-count has been brought back at Clash at the Castle.

In the show's main event, Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, McIntyre hit the Tribal Chief with a Claymore Kick.

However, The Scottish Warrior's hopes of becoming the world champion were dashed when Solo Sikoa, making his main roster debut, pulled the referee out of the ring to stop the count. Reigns would go on to win the match and extend his two year+ title reign.

Meltzer noted that this particular spot was popular "20 years ago" in the Attitude Era, where some matches between Triple H and Kurt Angle had the ref being pulled out of the ring mid-count.

The Game looks to have been inspired by the booking from his prime years. One has to wonder what other spots from that era we might see on our TV screens in the future.

