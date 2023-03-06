WWE scraps former champion's segment on SmackDown - Reports

A former Women's Champion had her segment cut from last week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania and not everyone is guaranteed a spot on the card. Even though the premium live event is two nights now, there are still superstars that will be left without a storyline leading into the biggest show of the year. Liv Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022, but things aren't off to a good start in 2023.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the 28-year-old was supposed to have a segment on last week's edition of SmackDown to set up her match against Rhea Ripley this past Friday night, but it was nixed entirely. Ripley defeated Liv with ease this past Friday night and tapped her out with the Prism Trap.

WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan reveals she's an ordained minister

Liv Morgan has developed a bond with the WWE Universe over the years and most fans are hopeful that she has many years left in her wrestling career.

The SmackDown star recently disclosed that she learned a bunch of new skills because she realized her entire world revolved around professional wrestling. Speaking on the Party on Fifth Ave podcast, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed she can officiate weddings and is an ordained minister:

"I am an ordained minister. I can actually do that for realsies. I don't know that I ever would but that is a skill that I do possess. [You have the skill but you have never officially used it?] No. [So, what made you go ahead and do that?] I think I was having like a quarter life crisis and like I feel like I was like all I know is wrestling like I need more skills. And so like I bought a piano and I taught myself how to play piano and I became ordained. I became like CPR certified. Like I did all these weird things to feel like better about myself," she said. [16:10 - 16:45]

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan were the final two superstars in the Women's Royal Rumble in January. Ripley won the match and is already scheduled for a match against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39.

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Morgan at the premium live event in April.

