"I was having like a quarter-life crisis" - Liv Morgan reveals surprising fact about herself outside WWE

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently revealed a surprising fact about herself.

In 2014, Morgan signed with the Stamford-based company. She spent nearly three years in the developmental before making her main roster debut in 2017. The 28-year-old is currently an active competitor on SmackDown. Last year, she won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and held the SmackDown Women's Championship for 97 days.

However, Morgan is not only a professional wrestler. In an interview with the Party on Fifth Ave Podcast, Morgan revealed that she is also an ordained minister and can officiate weddings.

"I am an ordained minister. I can actually do that for realsies. I don't know that I ever would but that is a skill that I do possess. [You have the skill but you have never officially used it?] No. [So, what made you go ahead and do that?] I think I was having like a quarter life crisis and like I feel like I was like all I know is wrestling like I need more skills. And so like I bought a piano and I taught myself how to play piano and I became ordained. I became like CPR certified. Like I did all these weird things to feel like better about myself," she said. [16:10 - 16:45]

The former SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed that if she ever officiates a wedding, she would have to prepare for it as she does with acting gigs.

"If I'm gonna officiate a wedding like I have to pretend like I'm acting. Like if I myself go in there to marry people, my energy is not gonna match. Like I'm gonna be very giddy and high energy and I'm gonna be laughing. I'm don't wanna take away from the ceremony so if I did it I have to be like this is a role, you're playing a very serious minister. You know, like I'd have to really prep myself to like be very serious because I'm so not serious," Morgan added. [18:11 - 18:40]

Liv Morgan addressed her future in acting outside of WWE

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have gone to Hollywood, including The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan recently landed her first acting job, playing a role in The Kill Room alongside Golden Globe winner Uma Thurman.

In a recent interview with Wes Styles, the former SmackDown Women's Champion addressed her future in acting:

"In getting the opportunities that I'm fortunate enough to have in acting, I find so many similarities to my work at WWE. I feel like my work at WWE has really prepped me for that atmosphere, which I've fallen in love with. I love being a character and I love just testing out what I can do. My real goal is to see what I can accomplish, what I can achieve, and how, hopefully, great that I can be. I'm just exploring and having fun right now, but it's definitely something I'd love to get into more," she said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

