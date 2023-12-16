WWE secures new trademark for son of legendary wrestler

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the current Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, gave a rising 30-year-old star a new name.

The name in question is Hall of Famer Rikishi's son, Solo Sikoa, a member of The Bloodline. Reigns has been holding the tag of "The Tribal Chief" for almost three years now.

During this week's blue brand show, the lineage of The Bloodline was reshuffled. Roman Reigns bestowed the title of "Tribal Heir" upon Solo Sikoa, solidifying his position as the next in line for the Island of Relevancy's throne. This decision, however, left Jimmy Uso visibly conflicted.

WWE has officially claimed the "Tribal Heir" moniker, a potential trademark for a new wrestling persona, as revealed in a December 15 filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Below is the full description:

“Mark For: TRIBAL HEIR™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Randy Orton defeated Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

The 14-time World Champion faced The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown. In the closing moments, Sikoa tried to cause a distraction to Orton, but LA Knight joined the fray.

After delivering a massive RKO, The Viper took home the win. Reigns also blindsided Knight and outnumbered Randy Orton with the help of his cousins. The drama unfolded with the return of AJ Styles after over two months to even the odds against The Bloodline.

However, Styles then turned heel and took out The Megastar, sending shockwaves through the WWE Universe. It will be exciting to see how the story pans out on next week's episode of SmackDown.

What did you think of WWE's new trademark for Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.