WWE seeks protective order against lawsuit from rival wrestling company - Reports

WWE filed a motion in court last week in an effort to seek a protective order regarding Major League Wrestling's (MLW) lawsuit against the company.

MLW filed a lawsuit against the wrestling promotion last January and said the company pressured Vice and Tubi to void contracts with them. Tubi is a free streaming service that is owned by Fox, the network that airs SmackDown every Friday night.

The filing by the company on January 5th sought a protective order against the discovery process requested by MLW's legal team. According to the filing, WWE believes MLW is simply trying to get the company to spend millions on a case that may wind up getting dismissed:

"It is clear from MLW’s actions that it hopes to force its competitor to spend millions of dollars in responding to discovery (in a case that may be dismissed), all while accessing WWE’s most sensitive, competitive information. For these reasons, a protective order should issue. [H/T: PWInsider]

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' cousin signs with MLW

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline dominated in 2022 but their family lineage isn't limited to just one company.

Lance Anoa'i signed a multi-year deal with Major League Wrestling last year. The 30-year-old is the son of Samu from the Wild Samoans and a cousin of Roman Reigns. Anoa'i made sporadic appearances with MLW before signing a big contract last year.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Lance said he had to think about signing a long-term contract but ultimately decided that he wanted to be a part of MLW for years to come:

"I was very hesitant about signing, man. They offered me a deal a few years ago, it was a little too long for me. Once I thought hard about it and saw the success and how well they are doing, especially with Jacob there, I wanted to be a part of it," Anoa'i stated. (2:50 - 3:12)

Vince McMahon's return signifies that the company may be looking to sell soon. It will be interesting to see if MLW's lawsuit causes a potential sale to be delayed as the two companies work things out in court.

Do you think WWE will be sold this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

