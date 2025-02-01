WWE seemingly announces 37-year-old star is entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match; potential major botch

Royal Rumble 2025 is upon us, and the wrestling world is buzzing. The 30-man match might be the most exciting one in history, but a social media post from WWE has left fans confused.

The company's official Instagram handle has been posting reels of superstars arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium, including Gunther. As the World Heavyweight Champion, he isn't scheduled for the Royal Rumble Match. However, that might not actually be the case.

WWE's caption for their post of The Ring General has suggested he will enter the Rumble. Check it out below:

"Will @gunther_wwe be the last man standing in TONIGHT’S Men’s #RoyalRumble Match? 🤔"

Trending

The caption might be a mistake from WWE, considering there is no reason for Gunther to enter the Royal Rumble and he hasn't officially been announced for it.

Expand Tweet

With that being said, world champions have entered the match before. Brock Lesnar dominated the 2020 edition while holding the WWE Championship, before being eliminated by Drew McIntyre. Charlotte Flair has also done it, entering the 2022 Women's Rumble as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

It remains to be seen if this was a botch or not, with the premium live event starting in less than two hours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback