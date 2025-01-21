WWE seemingly cuts top champion's segment from RAW despite advertising it on social media

WWE advertised a segment featuring a top champion on the third episode of RAW on Netflix. However, despite putting posts on social media, it appears the part had been cut in favor of a video package.

A few matches and segments were advertised for RAW as usual, with the headliner being Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania 40 rematch. One of the advertised segments was that of the newly-crowned Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

The social media post below states that WWE will present Valkyria on RAW in Dallas. However, that segment never happened, and instead, we got a video package of Valkyria talking about her historic Intercontinental Championship win.

She was also not in any Main Event taping match or dark match. It's unclear why her segment was cut from the show.

How did Dakota Kai react to her crushing finals defeat to Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW?

Dakota Kai was the sentimental favorite to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship in the tournament finals on the January 13 episode. However, she fell short and embraced the winner, Lyra Valkyria.

In an Instagram post, Dakota Kai wrote a motivating message: "We've come too far to give up now."

On the 20th January episode, she teamed up with former WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky to defeat Pure Fusion Collective's Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler. It was a great way to bounce back, and fans will likely pay more attention to Dakota Kai's future on the red brand.

In the (relatively) new regime of WWE, it's entirely possible that the defeat could be used to build her up as an even bigger star than before. Having Iyo Sky by her side won't hurt either.

