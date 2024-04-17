WWE seemingly erases 413-day reign from major championship's history

WWE seemingly doesn't want to acknowledge a massive championship reign, judging by what happened on tonight's edition of NXT.

On WWE NXT tonight, Tatum Paxley cut a sinister promo targeting Lyra Valkyria. The promo saw her mentioning some of the most notable past NXT Women's Champions.

Interestingly, Paxley didn't mention what many fans consider one of the greatest NXT Women's Title reigns in history. Mandy Rose held the prestigious belt for a whopping 413 days during 2021-22 and revived her waning career in the process. She was let go by WWE immediately after she lost the belt to Roxanne Perez in late 2022.

Check out Paxley's promo:

Expand Tweet

Mandy Rose didn't do much of note on the main roster during her multiple-year long run. Her most notable storyline on the main roster was her love triangle with Otis and Dolph Ziggler on The Road to WrestleMania 36 in 2020. The angle saw Otis defeating Ziggler at 'Mania and kicking off a romantic angle with Mandy.

Mandy later went back to NXT and formed a faction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The trio terrorized the NXT women's locker room and Mandy went on to win the women's title.

Poll : Should WWE have acknowledged Mandy's incredible reign as NXT Women's Champion? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback