WWE seemingly kick start Becky Lynch's next feud almost immediately after Trish Stratus match at Payback

WWE seemingly kicked off Becky Lynch's next feud following her victory over Trish Stratus at Payback 2023.

After months of trying to get a rematch against Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch finally got her chance against the WWE Hall of Famer inside a steel cage tonight at WWE Payback.

During the match, Tiffany Stratton was shown sitting at ringside. This was after both Stratton and Lynch had taken shots at each other on social media following the NXT Women's Champion incorrectly stating that Lynch was a former holder of the title.

Lynch overcame the odds and defeated Trish Stratus during the match at Payback 2023.

Following the bout, Lynch was interviewed backstage when Tiffany Stratton interrupted her to apologize for mistakenly calling Lynch a former NXT Women's Champion. Lynch then told Stratton to focus on her upcoming title match while also saying that she will see her soon, indicating that there could be a feud brewing here.

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Kiana James this week on NXT. It remains to be seen whether The Man will show up on the developmental brand after all these years to confront Stratton.

