WWE seemingly making huge move; Major Bloodline implications?

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 29, 2025 07:02 GMT
WWE LFG finalist Penina (Image via her Instagram)
WWE LFG finalist Penina (Image via her Instagram)

The Bloodline was the most dominant faction in WWE until a few years ago, running both RAW and SmackDown.The company has recently made a major move that might have something to do with the Samoan group. It involves the current WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) finalist Penina Tuilaepa.

Ad

The Samoan group has been facing some major setbacks ever since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. In the past few months, Solo Sikoa has been leading the group and has reconstructed it into his own version called the "MFT" with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga.

In the recent months, even the real-life member Naomi had to relinquish her Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy. Taking all this into consideration, WWE could actually rebuild the group with Solo Sikoa in the coming weeks. He could actually bring in the LFG finalist Penina as the new enforcer for his group.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE also filed a trademark for a new name "PJ Vasa" recently. This could actually be used for Penina as Vasa means "The Ocean" in Samoan. She is also of the Samoan descent and is currently in the finals of the second season of WWE LFG. She could actually win the tournament and go on to the main roster to join Solo's faction.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Penina will actually be added to the Bloodline as their new enforcer.

A new enforcer could help revive Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

The addition of PJ Vasa could actually be very beneficial for Solo and his group. PJ could actually help the Bloodline like Marina Shafir does the Death Riders in AEW. She could also help Solo regain the WWE United States Championship.

Ad

It could also lead to PJ actually challenging for the Women's United States Championship on SmackDown and eventually winning it. She could help Solo's MFT acquire more gold and dominate SmackDown like they did before Roman lost the title.

This new group could actually help revive the domination of the Bloodline in WWE.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications