WWE seemingly making huge move; Major Bloodline implications?

The Bloodline was the most dominant faction in WWE until a few years ago, running both RAW and SmackDown.The company has recently made a major move that might have something to do with the Samoan group. It involves the current WWE LFG (Legends &amp; Future Greats) finalist Penina Tuilaepa. The Samoan group has been facing some major setbacks ever since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. In the past few months, Solo Sikoa has been leading the group and has reconstructed it into his own version called the &quot;MFT&quot; with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga.In the recent months, even the real-life member Naomi had to relinquish her Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy. Taking all this into consideration, WWE could actually rebuild the group with Solo Sikoa in the coming weeks. He could actually bring in the LFG finalist Penina as the new enforcer for his group.WWE also filed a trademark for a new name &quot;PJ Vasa&quot; recently. This could actually be used for Penina as Vasa means &quot;The Ocean&quot; in Samoan. She is also of the Samoan descent and is currently in the finals of the second season of WWE LFG. She could actually win the tournament and go on to the main roster to join Solo's faction.It will be interesting to see if Penina will actually be added to the Bloodline as their new enforcer. A new enforcer could help revive Solo Sikoa's BloodlineThe addition of PJ Vasa could actually be very beneficial for Solo and his group. PJ could actually help the Bloodline like Marina Shafir does the Death Riders in AEW. She could also help Solo regain the WWE United States Championship.It could also lead to PJ actually challenging for the Women's United States Championship on SmackDown and eventually winning it. She could help Solo's MFT acquire more gold and dominate SmackDown like they did before Roman lost the title.This new group could actually help revive the domination of the Bloodline in WWE.