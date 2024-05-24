WWE has seemingly planted the seeds for major SummerSlam World Title program

Some fans are not too excited about Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' title reign. For one thing, there's been a perceived lack of solid storytelling since the climax of WrestleMania XL. While this may be a quibble, there is some truth to the matter.

Rhodes has not shared much history with his challengers since The Show of Shows, and they have come along as one-time opponents. Perhaps WWE is looking to rectify this in the coming months. Tonight's episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Rhodes and his mentor, Randy Orton.

The two men have fought countless times during Cody's first stint in the company after Legacy disbanded. But he was not The American Nightmare then. As WrestleMania XL drew to a close last month, Orton was one of the top stars who expressed joy in witnessing Rhodes winning the top prize of the company for the first time.

The 14-time World Champion is an incredibly popular babyface today, especially after his career-threatening injury and subsequent return to the ring after spending over a year away. It remains to be seen how the creative team gets to SummerSlam with the two of them.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray calls Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes "the only great story" for The American Nightmare after WrestleMania XL.

