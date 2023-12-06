WWE seemingly positioning 22-year-old star as senior authority figure

In recent months, WWE has been pushing several young stars inside and outside the ring. This week’s NXT saw a 22-year-old star take over as an authority figure and make big decisions.

Fans recently saw Adam Pearce being made the General Manager of the RAW brand. Meanwhile, Triple H named Nick Aldis as the new GM for SmackDown.

The white and gold brand has been under Shawn Michaels’ watchful eyes for many months. However, things may have changed as WWE seemingly put Ava in charge on the latest episode of NXT.

This Tuesday, fans saw Carmelo Hayes make a big decision and approach Ava. She listened to his demands and agreed to give him a match against Lexis King at the upcoming Deadline event.

He took to Twitter to confirm the match for NXT Deadline. He tweeted a message to thank Ava for her actions and asked the management to prepare the graphic for his match and book the flight.

"Thanks for getting that done @avawwe_ 🙏🏾@WWENXT, drop the graphic and book my flight. Ya boy going to #NXTDeadline after all!"

Carmelo Hayes and his friend Trick Williams have had a lot of trouble with Lexis King over the past several weeks. King was revealed to be the man who attacked Williams backstage not too long ago.

22-year-old WWE star Ava booked two major matches for NXT Deadline

Ava seemed to have all the power backstage on NXT this week. The Rock’s daughter made some crucial decisions for the upcoming Deadline event for the brand.

Fans saw her give into Carmelo Hayes’ demand and book him in a match against Lexis King for the event. That’s not all; she also booked a major women’s match for the show.

She also booked arch-rivals Roxanne Perez and Kiana James in a big match for the event. She upped the stakes by giving them a Steel Cage stipulation.

The fans will wait till next Tuesday night to see how much power Ava has in decision-making. The company could allow her to remain an authority figure on NXT till she polishes her in-ring skills.

