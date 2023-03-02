WWE seemingly spoils Hall of Famer's WrestleMania 39 appearance

With WrestleMania fast approaching, WWE has remained tight-lipped on which surprise stars may appear. However, the new poster for this year's Show of Shows seems to have confirmed one major appearance.

Yesterday, World Wrestling Entertainment revealed a new poster for WrestleMania 39, with many eagle-eyed fans noticing the inclusion of HipHop legend and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg.

Stood alongside the likes of Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and Bianca Belair, the California native is now seemingly set to appear at WrestleMania next month.

The Hip Hop legend can be seen on the WrestleMania 39 poster.

This year's WrestleMania looks set to be the first-ever edition of the iconic event where the show's creative reign will not be led by Vince McMahon, as his son-in-law is now in charge of the creative.

Former WWE manager praises Triple H's creative direction

Since taking over as Head of Creative last July, The Game has had the sole creative responsibility of both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) praised Triple H's creative skills.

"Since Triple H has taken over, you could see a big, big change. Everything is more deliberate; everything is more thought out. I think Vince just kind of threw it together just to get through it because he has done that thousands and thousands and thousands of times, and it's not like they are dying of lack of money. They are earning big. They are printing money, anyway. But HHH is a welcome addition to that creative team," said Dutch Mantell (15:30 - 16:02) H/T (Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

Since the King of Kings acquired the role from Vince McMahon, it can be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly.

How has Triple H fared as WWE's Head of Creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes