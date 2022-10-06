WWE sends Logan Paul a special present ahead of his championship match at Crown Jewel

WWE delivered a special present to Logan Paul ahead of his title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel next month.

The clash was made official during a recent press conference in Las Vegas. Logan appeared on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago and wound up leveling Honorary Uce Sami Zayn with a punch to the face. The popular YouTuber will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Logan Paul shared a video on his Snapchat earlier today of a ring set up at his house so he can train for the upcoming title match against The Tribal Chief.

WWE veteran will train Logan Paul ahead of Crown Jewel

Wrestling veteran and current backstage producer Shane Helms joined RAW announcer Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast to discuss several topics. At one point during the discussion, Shane revealed that he will be training Logan Paul in Puerto Rico and at the Performance Center leading up to the Premium Live Event next month.

"This guy [Logan Paul] was a wrestler, and now he gets paid for it. He's a professional wrestler. He's super talented. I'm looking forward to this. I was surprised at the match, I will say that. I didn't expect Logan and Roman, but then again, I think for the last year everything's been a surprise. I don't think there's been a crazier year in the history of the industry than the last year. But I'm excited about what's going to happen here. I'll be going to Puerto Rico training with Logan pretty soon and down at the PC as well. He's going to have to step it up," said Helms. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Logan Paul will look to do the impossible at Crown Jewel and end The Tribal Chief's dominant title reign. Roman has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 764 days and it will be interesting to see if anyone defeats him before WrestleMania next year.

