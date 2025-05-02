WWE sends a message after Chelsea Green says she's leaving and bids farewell; she collapsed after losing the title

Chelsea Green collapsed after losing her title, and WWE has now sent her a message after she bid farewell to the company. The star's future seems uncertain at this time.

Chelsea Green faced Zelina Vega last week in a match defending her United States Championship. Unfortunately, things didn't play out exactly as she had hoped. She was unable to retain her title, with Zelina Vega picking up the win and becoming the new Women's United States Champion. The star has since bid farewell to WWE and appears ready to leave the company. It's uncertain what she has planned.

In a video of the moment after the match, it can be seen what happened when the star got up after her loss and realized she had lost the Women's United States Championship. She asked for her belt, and to her dawning horror, saw that Vega was the champion. She then collapsed, only avoiding hitting the ground because Piper Niven and Alba Fyre caught her.

WWE sent her a message after the moment, using the clip of the moment where she realized that she was no longer the United States Champion and collapsed while folding in half. They apologized to her and said that from now on, Zelina Vega is the champion.

"Sorry @chelseaagreen, @zelinavegawwe is the champ now! 🙌😅"

At this time, it's uncertain what's next for Chelsea Green.

