WWE sends a message to Drew McIntyre amid current hiatus 

Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39 when he came up short to Gunther in a triple-threat match that involved Sheamus as well for the Intercontinental Championship.

The current rumor is that McIntyre's hiatus is due to an ongoing issue with renewing his contract, and it could be a while before he is seen again. That being said, despite the controversial circumstances surrounding his current status with the company, WWE still wished him on his birthday recently.

McIntyre celebrates his 38th Birthday today, and even though he isn't on-screen, it appears that the company is still happy to remind the WWE Universe of the achievements the Scottish Warrior has bagged in the company.

Will Drew McIntyre return to WWE at Money in the Bank in the United Kingdom?

Drew McIntyre is one of several WWE Superstars who pushed for the company to have shows in the United Kingdom, and it feels wrong that he won't be part of the London premium live event next month.

There are several rumors online that believe that McIntyre will either be a last-minute addition to the show or he will appear as a surprise entrant in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

McIntyre has a history with both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, so he would be the ideal candidate to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and go on to challenge for one of the top two titles.

McIntyre hasn't spoken publicly about his current WWE status, and it appears that his return could be a well-kept secret, which means that it could take place at Money in the Bank if the two parties can come to an agreement in time.

