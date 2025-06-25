WWE sends message to Kevin Owens after major neck injury

Kevin Owens has been sidelined for more than three months after revealing ahead of WrestleMania that he was struggling with a neck injury. Owens was expected to undergo neck surgery after dropping out of his high-profile WrestleMania match against Randy Orton, but interestingly, he is yet to go under the knife.

The Prizefighter recently revealed, whilst speaking to Cody Rhodes on the "What Do You Want To Talk About" podcast, that his MRI was so bad that he was advised against taking any more hits because they could prove fatal.

As a way to promote the show, WWE has shared the video of Owens and Rhodes and sent a heartwarming message to Owens, wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, KO!"

It seems like WWE is missing Owens as much as the rest of the WWE Universe, who were led to believe he could be sidelined for up to a year.

What does the future hold for Kevin Owens?

Neck injuries are hard to predict, which means that no one actually knows how long it will take for Kevin Owens to recover or if he will even return to the ring. When he walked away from WWE back in March, the former Universal Champion was aware that it could be for the final time he addresses the audience as an active WWE Superstar, since very few stars have returned from a major neck injury.

Big E has been on the sidelines for more than three years and remains thankful that he isn't in any pain at present and can resume his daily activities. The likes of Edge, Bryan Danielson, and Paige were able to return after several years of rehab and therapy.

Kevin Owens hasn't undergone surgery and noted that his doctor was trying some other options before they made what would be a life-changing decision. It will be interesting to see what the outcome is in a few months' time.

