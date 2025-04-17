WWE sends a message to Nick Aldis after Randy Orton openly threatens to beat him up

Things have taken an unexpected turn for Nick Aldis ahead of WrestleMania 41 as he has become a victim of Randy Orton's anger in recent weeks. Now, WWE has issued a message for the SmackDown GM, asking him to give The Viper a match at The Grandest Stages of Them All as per his wishes.

Orton was initially supposed to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, an untimely neck injury to the latter led to the match being canceled. A frustrated Randy Orton took out Nick Aldis with an RKO following KO's announcement.

On the following week's SmackDown, he yet again confronted Aldis and threatened to take him out if he didn't finalize a match for him at The Show of Shows. WWE recently uploaded a clip of the segment on Instagram and urged the SmackDown GM to agree to Orton's demands. Check it out below:

"You better give that man his match,@nickaldis! 😳" read the caption.

Mark Henry wants to see Randy Orton vs. Nick Aldis at WrestleMania 41

In a recent chat with Poker Scout, Mark Henry spoke about the possibility of Aldis lacing up his wrestling boots for a match against The Viper at WrestleMania.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Aldis had a storied career as a wrestler and that he would love to see him take on Orton after he attacked him on SmackDown.

"No, I think that the fact that he [Randy Orton] got aggravated and he gave a RKO to Nick Aldis. Nick is not just a general manager, like, he is a world class wrestler. He’s unbelievably talented, and I would hope to see him tell Randy, ‘Hey, if you ever put your hands on me again, I’m gonna put my boots back on, and I’m gonna stick one of ’em up your rear end.’ I would pay money to see that!" he said.

The suspense surrounding Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 could finally end on the final episode of SmackDown before the premium live event. There's also a chance that WWE could reserve the announcement until Mania night itself.

