WWE sends message about punishment after John Cena's controversial actions after WrestleMania went off the air

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 21, 2025 04:16 GMT
The night is over (Credit: WWE WrestleMania on Netflix)

John Cena became a 17-time WWE World Champion tonight after defeating Cody Rhodes. The promotion has now sent a message about punishing him for his controversial actions after the event went off the air.

Cena got the chance to win thanks to a distraction by Travis Scott, taking out Cody Rhodes and getting the win. He made it clear that he was going to be the last real champion with the belt and that he was going to be walking away with the title once he was done. He is planning to retire at the end of this year, along with his title.

The star attended the press conference once the event was done. WrestleMania 41 ended with him standing tall as the champion, and fans were waiting for answers. However, the media were not ready for what he would do at the conference. He didn't say a word other than calling every question "clickbait," even calling the softest questions just that, not wanting to answer anything.

WWE sent out a message saying that John Cena was there just to avoid being fined. He was not participating on purpose, and that was transparent. The company clearly forced him to be there, as he would be fined if he walked out.

John Cena's first proper statement after winning the title may be heard tomorrow during RAW.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

