WWE sends three-word message after Paul Heyman betrays both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

WWE had an epic reaction to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's shocking alliance on Night One of WrestleMania 41. Heyman turned on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns and joined forces with The Visionary at the end of WrestleMania Saturday.

The main event of Night One saw Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk go at it in a Triple Threat match, with Heyman in Punk's corner. The hard-fought match ended with The Wiseman hitting low blows on both Punk and Reigns.

Heyman then helped Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match as the capacity crowd looked on in shock and disbelief. WWE sent a three-word message shortly after the betrayal, as can be seen below:

"HELL FROZE OVER."

Paul Heyman is one of the most unpredictable entities in the history of WWE. He has had a history of betraying his clients, all the way back to 2002 when he turned on Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Heyman has turned on CM Punk in the past, but the latter still trusted him.

It unfortunately cost him big time as Heyman showed his true colors once again during the Night One main event at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what Punk has to say after Heyman's actions tonight.

