WWE sends three-word message after Sami Zayn brutally roasts CM Punk and points out he has never headlined WrestleMania

WWE has reacted to Sami Zayn's massive roast of CM Punk on tonight's episode of RAW. Zayn pointed out the fact that he is a WrestleMania headliner while Punk isn't. Fans are aware that not main eventing 'Mania has been eating up Punk from the inside for years on end at this point.

The Second City Saint was one of WWE's top names during his previous run and wrestled some of the biggest names in the company. He held the top title for 434 straight days during one of his reigns in 2011-13. Unfortunately, he was never given a chance to headline The Show of Shows.

During an interview last week, Punk mentioned Sami Zayn, who is set to be a part of the Royal Rumble match, and stated that the latter was not on his level.

Trending

In a backstage interaction on RAW tonight, Sami Zayn told Punk the two aren't on the same level because he has headlined WrestleMania, unlike Punk. WWE put up the clip on its X/Twitter handle and wrote a three-word message in response.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"Sami went there 😲"

Expand Tweet

It seems like the promotion is building towards a WrestleMania 41 main event involving Punk, judging by what happened between him and Zayn tonight. Punk wants nothing but to headline the biggest show in sports entertainment at least once before he calls it quits. Many of his fans believe this will finally be the year Punk's dream comes true.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback