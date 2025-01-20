WWE sends two current champions to TNA Wrestling

Two WWE Superstars made an appearance at tonight's TNA Wrestling Genesis Pay-Per-View event. Current NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom appeared at the Genesis show and received a positive reaction from the fans in attendance.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom have been NXT Tag Team Champions since September. At NXT No Mercy 2024, the duo defeated Andre Chase and Ridge Holland to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. They've done pretty well as champions so far and have defended the belts almost a dozen times since winning them.

In a huge surprise, the champions made an appearance at tonight's TNA Wrestling's Genesis PPV.

Check out the tweet below:

Trending

Expand Tweet

TNA Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment have been on good terms for a while now. Their partnership has seen stars from TNA Wrestling appearing on WWE TV, and vice versa. The two companies recently announced an official partnership and fans are beyond excited for the same. WWE CCO Triple H even went as far as promoting Genesis on his X (formerly Twitter) handle tonight.

Jordynne Grace of TNA Wrestling recently responded to a fan who claimed Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, should be credited for the formation of the partnership. Grace wholeheartedly agreed with the fan and said the partnership wouldn't have been possible without the efforts of the real-life Bloodline member.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback