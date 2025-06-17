WWE sends two-word message to Gunther after Goldberg's shock return on RAW

Goldberg made a surprise return to WWE on tonight's episode of RAW and challenged Gunther at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show. WWE's official X/Twitter handle had a bold message for The Ring General following the epic return.

On RAW, Gunther cut a promo talking about what's next for him following his World Heavyweight Title conquest over Jey Uso. To his surprise, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg came out and had an intense confrontation with him right in the middle of the ring.

The former Universal Champion didn't waste much time and laid down a challenge. The two powerhouses are all set to collide in a World Heavyweight Title match at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show. WWE later posted a video of the veteran heading backstage, and made sure to include a two-word message for Gunther:

"He's BACK! 😤 @Gunther_AUT ... you're NEXT!"

Goldberg is no stranger to the World Heavyweight Title. Back in the 2000s, he pursued the top prize on RAW for weeks on end, with Triple H and Evolution doing everything in their power to stop him. In the end, he succeeded in defeating The Game to become the World Heavyweight Champion at Unforgiven 2003.

The reign lasted for a few weeks and finally ended when Triple H won the belt back in a Triple Threat match at Armageddon 2003.

