WWE sends warning to Wyatt Sicks

WWE delivered a warning to The Wyatt Sicks ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis captured the WWE Tag Team Championships from The Street Profits on the July 11 edition of SmackDown. Uncle Howdy seemingly has been trying to drive a wedge between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in recent weeks.Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, the promotion took to Instagram to share a video of Uncle Howdy's recent confrontation with The Street Profits and warned the mysterious faction to stay away from the popular tag team.&quot;You leave The Profits alone! 😤&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoe Gacy and Dexter Lumis successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC match last month at SummerSlam 2025. The titles were not defended this past Saturday night at Wrestlepalooza.Former WWE manager comments on the future of The Wyatt SicksWrestling icon Dutch Mantell recently suggested that the future was not bright for The Wyatt Sicks in the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Mantell stated that the promotion had dropped the ball with Uncle Howdy's faction. The legend claimed that it was now impossible to get the group over for the long term and that their future was very limited.&quot;That's another team they got that they've done something with them, then they disappear for a month, two months, three months. Then they come back and they do something else with them, then they disappear. So, to get them over long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with the Wyatt Sicks you do right now is an exercise in futility,&quot; said Dutch Mantell. bwf @BoredroomWyattLINK@WWE @SamiZayn @USANetwork do an in ring wyatt sicks &amp;amp;amp; street profits segmentUncle Howdy's faction debuted last year on RAW but transferred to SmackDown following their rivalry with The Final Testament. Karrion Kross was the leader of The Final Testament, but his time in the company came to an end following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025. It will be fascinating to see how long Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis can hang onto the tag titles moving forward.