WWE could be in serious trouble with the kind of talent entering the business, warns Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo spoke about the talent making their way into the WWE. His comments came after the Raja Jackson incident made headlines.
Raja, the son of renowned MMA star Rampage Jackson, recently attended an event for Knokx Pro Wrestling. During the event, he got into a shoot fight with wrestler Syko Stu. Jackson jumped the ropes and attacked Stu, planting him with a Spinebuster followed by brutal shots to the head. The wrestler had to be hospitalized with severe injuries to his face.
During this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo commented on the wide spectrum of talent joining the business. He pointed out that bright-eyed individuals were emerging through the WWE system via the Performance Center, while others were making their way through the independent circuit. The ex-WWE writer noted that eventually, wrestling would have a mix of talent professionals who loved the sport since their childhood, coupled with some dangerous individuals who came up through the independent scene.
"This is the stuff about this business that blows my mind. Look at the extremes under the umbrella of this business. You've got the Performance Center, you've got NXT. You've got these bright-eyed, bushy-tailed kids, 'When I was 10 years old, I wanted to be a professional wrestler.' You've got these Alexa Bliss, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae. You've got these bright-eyed, bushy-tailed kids going through this system with the dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Then, you literally have these animals, these out there outlaws. It blows my mind. How do you have such extremes that are part of the same business? Think about that. That spectrum is so wide. What are you gonna wind up with? You're gonna wind up with these bright-eyed, bushy-tailed kids in there with convicts, felons, and freaking killers. Is that what you're gonna wind up in there?"
WWE legend and veteran wrestler Rikishi is the co-founder of the promotion. Knokx Pro Wrestling has lost its WWE ID affiliation after the incident.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the issue and will be questioning some of the members involved.
