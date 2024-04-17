WWE set to make a blunder with superstar if WrestleMania loss isn't used properly, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter believes that one of the title changes at WWE WrestleMania 40 was a mistake, which may translate into a blunder if not handled well.

While this year's Showcase of the Immortals was a spectacle, it did not end well for Drew McIntyre. Despite winning the World Heavyweight Championship after a grueling fight with Seth Rollins, his triumph did not last long, as Damian Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, Bill Apter disapproved of the booking. He also stated that WWE Creative should not try to book Drew against Sheamus again for now.

"They should have kept the belt on him... I am just hoping that they are not thinking that there is money in Drew McIntyre versus Sheamus again for the 900th time." [26:09 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, Drew McIntyre seems intent on taking back his title sooner rather than later. It remains to be seen what he plans to do in the coming weeks.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you agree with Bill Apter? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback