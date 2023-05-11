WWE set to make history at upcoming premium live event

WWE is one of the biggest sports entertainment companies in the world that makes records almost every year. This year, the promotion will make history when they go to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for Night of Champions 2023.

In 2018, Stamford-based promotion signed a deal with Saudi Arabia to host two events annually for nearly a decade. Along with this, WWE also held several international events in Australia and Canada. Apart from the usual house shows, the company used to keep the premium live events within the United States.

However, the schedule changed drastically after last year's regime change, and more international events began to take place all over the year. WWE is set to make more history at Night of Champions 2023, apart from crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion and Roman Reigns reaching 1000 days as champion.

In the coming months, WWE will make a record for holding three back-to-back premium live events outside of the United States. The record started from Backlash in Puerto Rico and will continue at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27. The final international event before the summer is Money in the Bank in London on July 1.

WWE already held a premium live event in Canada

Earlier this year, the company announced its return to Canada, but for a premium live event. The Elimination Chamber event took place in Montreal, which was the first international event of the year.

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns successfully defended his titles against former 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn in the main event of the show. Meanwhile, hometown hero Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match.

Apart from this, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley ended their feud, which started almost a year ago. However, there was no decisive winner to the match as The Beast got disqualified.

Elsewhere, Asuka and Austin Theory won their respective Elimination Chamber matches and punched their tickets to WrestleMania 39. The company already has four international events on the books for 2023 as of now.

Which country would you like to see the company hold a premium live event?

