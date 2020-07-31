WWE sets up another PPV a week after SummerSlam

SummerSlam is set to take place on August 23rd, and we've still got a while to go until the Biggest Party of the Summer. In fact, the only two matches confirmed for the event are the WWE Championship bout between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, and the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match between Andrade & Angel Garza and the Street Profits.

Still, it looks like we've got a lot to look forward to. It seems that we're going to get a rematch between Sasha Banks and Asuka, and those two have quickly found themselves in one of the most exciting feuds of 2020. Bayley is also sure to be involved in the title picture, whether she's defending or challenging for the SmackDown Championship. That all depends on her title match with Nikki Cross on SmackDown.

Still, WWE is looking ahead, evidently, as they've already scheduled their next PPV merely a week after SummerSlam.

WWE Payback set for August 30th

WrestleVotes revealed a short while ago that WWE added Payback to their schedule, and it's going to air the Sunday following SummerSlam.

For whatever reason, WWE has added an additional PPV to the schedule, ONE week after SummerSlam.



Payback will take place August 30th. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2020

It's a pretty strange decision, especially since we barely know what we're going to be getting at SummerSlam, let alone kind of card they could possibly want to build with only two shows between PPVs.