WWE severely punishes Charlotte Flair over actions on tonight's RAW

Charlotte Flair made sure tonight's episode of WWE RAW ended in a blaze of glory after her defeat to Asuka in the main event.

With current RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley watching on, Asuka beat Charlotte via rollup and The Queen didn't react well to the match's outcome.

Soon after the bell was tolled, Charlotte took her anger out on the referee. She first threw him across the ring before bludgeoning him on the ground numerous times. Despite other officials entering the ring to stop the assault, The Queen continued beating down on the defenseless referee to end the show.

On RAW Talk, hosts Kevin Patrick and Xavier Woods were interrupted by WWE official Adam Pearce.

The sound picked up Pearce muttering to the duo that Charlotte Flair had been officially and indefinitely suspended for physically harming a WWE official.

Pearce further stated that the 12-time WWE Women's Champion had been fined a staggering $100,000 for her surprising actions at the end of tonight's show.

BREAKING per @ScrapDaddyAP on #RawTalk, @MsCharlotteWWE is being suspended indefinitely and fined $100K following her actions at the conclusion of #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/tnaQReflDR — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021

Charlotte is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry involving Asuka, Rhea Ripley, and the RAW Women's Championship. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how long her suspension lasts.

With Asuka coming out on top tonight, it wouldn't be surprising to see The Empress of Tomorrow receive another title rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

One thing is for sure, though -- a fully-fledged heel Charlotte Flair is back and the WWE Universe has embraced the move.

Advertisement

WWE fans are loving Charlotte's new mean streak

It was great to have Charlotte Flair back on WWE TV during the RAW after WrestleMania last Monday. However, her return has been even more enjoyable thanks to her shift to the dark side.

If Charlotte's heel turn wasn't cemented by her recent promos, tonight's attack on an innocent referee has done the trick.

Her latest persona has attracted mass praise from viewers on Twitter. Here are just a few reactions:

Well, people that wanted crazy, psychotic heel Charlotte back, you got her.



Charlotte as a heel in any form is miles better than what they were trying to do with her in the Lacey storyline. #WWERaw — Quarantine Tired (@VeryTired111) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

That was a very good and interesting way to end a pretty forgettable show



Crazy heel Charlotte beating up refs is something I’m here for#WWERaw — Mike Mayer (@offthemike28) April 20, 2021

HEEL CHARLOTTE ITS BEST KINDA CHARLOTTE IDC!!!!! #WWERAW



Love it when she goes psycho on us. — Michelle 🐯 (@FabulousBoss_) April 20, 2021

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's heel turn? When do you think we will see The Queen back on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.