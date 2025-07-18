WWE is shaking up the business with new move, thinks Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Triple H has taken a new step with the company's programming, in the form of a show called WWE: Unreal. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, this will likely make a significant impact on the pro-wrestling business.

The new show aims to give fans a glimpse of the product behind the scenes, following stars backstage and providing a sneak peek into the creative process. While this will give fans something new, veterans have questioned the decision, considering how it will hurt the pro-wrestling business by overexposing its workings.

According to Teddy Long, the business has already been exposed a lot, but the new show will still be a significant move. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, he said:

"It's gonna make a bit of a difference. But they have done this a long time ago. I'll never forget I walked into WrestleMania one day and the first person I was seeing was Pat Patterson; God rest his soul. Pat came right up to me and he just started talking to me and said, 'Teddy, look at this. Can you believe all these people back here?' I mean, we'd seen people we didn't know, never even seen before. I guess as they change the name from wrestling to entertainment, I guess they wanna follow that specific role there." [2:55 onwards]

WWE: Unreal will also hurt other pro-wrestling promotions, thinks Bill Apter

Apart from the new show overexposing the business, veteran journalist Bill Apter also pointed out that this affects not only the Stamford-based promotion but also other pro-wrestling companies.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated:

"Keep in mind that this is WWE and it's not really representative of the whole wrestling business. I am sure the people in Japan, people in Puerto Rico, even AEW, would not go along with this. Again, there is tons of little independent federations that can say, 'we don't do it like WWE does. It's just that they are finally ripping the lead off pro-wrestling and it was something I never wanted to see happen,'" Apter said. [2:12 onwards]

What is next for the business? Only time will tell.

