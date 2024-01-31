WWE shares footage of "awkward" backstage interaction after major SmackDown betrayal

WWE has shared backstage footage of an awkward interaction between three popular stars from this week's episode of NXT after an unexpected betrayal on SmackDown.

On the January 26, 2024, episode of the blue show, Santos Escobar locked horns with Carlito. The LWO member had his teammates Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro by his side. Meanwhile, Escobar also had Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza to help him.

During the match, NXT star Elektra Lopez appeared out of nowhere to attack Vega, which distracted Carlito, and he lost. Lopez betrayed her former Legado Del Fantasma stablemates, Wilde and Del Toro, to side with Escobar.

WWE NXT's official Instagram handle recently posted backstage footage of an awkward interaction between Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

"Well that’s awkward… #WWENXT," the caption read.

WWE SmackDown star Carlito said he wants to help up-and-coming wrestlers

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Carlito said he wanted to help "develop" young talents so that they can connect with the audience. He added that as a veteran, it was his responsibility to shape the future of the business.

"Just to make the product better and help the younger guys, you know what I mean? Help them develop and become bigger stars. I think that is my main goal. But now I am one of the elder statesmen, [and] that is my job now. It is to get the future of the business ready, teach them what I know, and help them become better stars. Because I can't do the stuff they do now. It is crazy all of the athletic things they can do, but now it is just helping them put everything together so they really connect with an audience," Carlito said.

Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma are currently in a heated feud after Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio. It will be interesting to see where this rivalry is headed in the coming weeks.

