WWE shares heartwarming unseen footage of Brandi Rhodes' reaction to Cody Rhodes finishing the story at WrestleMania XL

WWE recently released some unseen footage of Brandi Rhodes following her husband Cody Rhodes' major WrestleMania XL win.

Ever since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes had one thing on his mind, and that was to finish his story by winning the World Championship. He came close to defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but Solo Sikoa's interference cost him the title.

However, that didn't deter The American Nightmare, as he fought tooth and nail to win the Royal Rumble again this year and challenged Roman Reigns one more time. This time the odds were stacked against him even more. Despite being in an unfavorable environment, Cody was able to dethrone The Tribal Chief on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Following the win, Cody was joined by many top WWE Superstars along with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and his family in the ring.

Now, WWE has released some unseen backstage footage of Brandi Rhodes during Cody's win. Brandi was overcome with emotion as she walked out to celebrate with her husband.

Check out the video below:

AJ Styles sent a menacing threat to Cody Rhodes after SmackDown

WWE is already on the lookout for Cody Rhodes' first challenger. This week on SmackDown, two triple threat matches were announced where the winners would face each other in a number one contender's match next week. LA Knight and AJ Styles won their respective matches and will lock horns this Friday to earn the opportunity to face The American Nightmare at Backlash.

This week on SmackDown Lowdown, Styles said that he was going to take the Undisputed WWE Championship away from Cody.

"At WrestleMania, I think he kinda limped out of there from the Calf Crusher. This time, I'll send him to the hospital. And when I'm done with him, I'm going after Cody Rhdoes. You see, I want the Undisputed WWE Championship. I want it more than he needs it. I'm coming, Cody. But first, I'll take care of you LA Knight. Next week, you're mine."

Check out the video below:

AJ Styles still needs to beat LA Knight before he can challenge Rhodes for his title at Backlash in France.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Are you happy that Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion