WWE shares official update on Rey Mysterio's injury and in-ring return

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio locked horns with Seth Rollins in an 'eye for eye match' at The Horror Show at Extrem Rules. The match ended with Rollins once again injuring Mysterio by pressing the latter's Eye against the corner of the steel steps kept on the ringside.

Following the PPV, it was reported that Rey Mysterio had sustained a severe injury and it was speculated that he would be absent from in-ring work for quite some time.

WWE have now shared an official report on Rey Mysterio's health which states that 'his vision is improving each day slowly, and that his optic nerve is intact, completely secured and back in its socket.'

It was initially reported that Rey Mysterio was in the local medicinal facility and was responding well to the treatment. The official report from WWE read,

"After the sickening conclusion of the Eye for an Eye Match Sunday night, Charly Caruso provided an update on the condition of Mysterio. Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation. Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the Eye to the rest of the head, there's a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision."

The report also states that nothing can be confirmed with respect to the exact timeline fo Rey Mysterio's return to WWE.

UPDATE: WWE Digital has learned that @reymysterio’s vision is improving slowly each day, and that his optic nerve is intact, completely secured and back in its socket. A timeline for Mysterio’s return to the ring is unknown at this time. https://t.co/YXoSjacnf5 — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020

The feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins

The storyline involving Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins has witnessed quite a few brutal spots. On two separate occasions, Rollins has injured Mysterio's eyes and both times; it was done in the same fashion.

Most recently, Rollins' disciple Buddy Murphy subjected RAW Superstar Aleister Black to a similar treatment this week. This injury is now expected to keep Aleister Black out of action for quite some time.

The storyline also saw Dominik make appearances on RAW. This week, he was involved in a brief yet impressive altercation with Seth Rollins and Murphy. He was great at selling and looked promising when he attacked Rollins and Murphy with the Kendo stick.

Dominik is now expected to be an integral part of this storyline moving forward. It was reported that Rey Mysterio wants WWE to push Dominik and it was one of the conditions put forth by the masked Superstar amidst the ongoing contract negotiations between him and WWE.