WWE has shared a one-word message following an unplanned moment between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Lesnar had made it his mission to destroy Rhodes since the first attack on the RAW after Mania prior to their scheduled match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The two stars would then go on to feud and exchange victories against each other at Night of Champions and Backlash, with The American Nightmare barely surviving the encounters.

However, it was clear that this time at SummerSlam would all be about trying to defeat the Beast Incarnate rather than surviving him in the battle. Nonetheless, Cody Rhodes managed to prove that feat and vanquished The Beast in an epic match. The win finally also had him earn the respect of Brock Lesnar himself, as he hugged Rhodes and had raised his hand.

Triple H confirmed that the moment was entirely unplanned, with WWE now sharing a one-word message to the wholesome act from Lesnar.

Veteran believes Brock Lesnar's unplanned moment with Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam was a mistake

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his honest feelings about the unplanned moment between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023.

The ultimate showdown between The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate did not disappoint, with both men going to war against one another. Even though most of the match was dominated by Lesnar as he threw around his opponent to finish him once and for all, Rhodes fought back hard.

In the end, Cody came out on top and had the privilege of having his hand raised by Brock Lesnar. This unplanned moment went over well with almost everyone however, Konnan seemingly did not like it much.

Speaking over on Keepin it 100', the wrestling veteran said that he should not have acted that way in front of the WWE crowd and should have kept it to the backstage area or a private room.

"At first, when he shook hands with him, I was like, 'Shouldn't you be doing that in the dressing room?' And a lot of people can say, 'Well, they do it in UFC or boxing.' Yeah, but usually, when they do it in UFC or boxing, it's the end of a rivalry. This, I would think, would continue in the future. But you could also argue, 'Hey, what if after he lifted his hand in the future, he attacks him again? Wouldn't that make him more of a...' Yeah, you got a point there, but I'm a big fan of, like, don't do that in the ring." [7:48 - 8:18]

