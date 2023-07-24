WWE shares record-breaking stats for their Live events in Mexico

Over the past weekend, WWE organized back-to-back Live events in Mexico, much to the fans' excitement in the country.

Mexico is rich in pro wrestling heritage and has produced great talents like Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, Mil Mascaras, L.A. Park, and more. This past weekend, over two nights, more than 25,000 fans gathered to witness their favorite WWE Superstars perform.

Top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Santos Escobar were in action.

In a recent press release, WWE shared the details for the SuperShow events held at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City on July 22, 2023 and the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on July 23. The two shows broke the record for the company's highest-grossing Live events in the country over the last 12 years.

The first night in Mexico City was headlined by Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio battling for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On Night Two in Monterrey, Seth "Freakin" Rollins main-evented the show, going up against "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

The Mexico City event shattered records for the highest attendance and highest-grossing spectacle held at the Arena Ciudad de México. This show also set a new record for the company's highest-ever merchandise sales in the city.

Over the past few months, the company has successfully organized premium live events in Canada, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, and England, all doing stellar numbers. These results have bolstered the promotion's reputation as a global phenomenon in sports entertainment.