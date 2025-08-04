WWE shares unseen footage of Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE last night at SummerSlam and took out 17-time world champion John Cena. The wrestling promotion recently shared new footage of The Beast Incarnate's shocking return, highlighting the commentators' reaction to it.

It was the 48-year-old's first appearance on WWE television in two years. He had been away from the Stamford-based company since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, mainly due to his involvement in a sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam's Night Two, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship. In a shocking turn of events, Brock Lesnar showed up after the match and floored The Cenation Leader with an F-5. The global juggernaut recently shared a video of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett's live reaction to the surprising return, as the two called the action in pure disbelief.

You can check out the video below:

Bill Apter shares his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar's shocking WWE return

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was not very thrilled with Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WWE SummerSlam Review, the veteran opined that the former WWE Champion should have shown up on Monday Night RAW instead. Apter insinuated that the return somewhat ruined what would have been the perfect ending to the show.

"Brock Lesnar coming out, you know, you're talking about anti-climactic. I would have rather seen him come out tomorrow night at Monday Night RAW, when John Cena might be thanking the fans." He added, "I just, it was not, I wanted that sweet, perfect ending with Cena and Cody. A classy ending, and when I heard they, I saw the Lesnar thing, [and] I was like, 'Why? They had a perfect ending, why?'"
You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

The Beast will most likely feud with John Cena for one last time. It remains to be seen who will come out on top when the two former WWE Champions step inside the squared circle to face each other.

