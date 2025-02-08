Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso involved in an interesting exchange during the Royal Rumble; WWE shares unseen footage

WWE has shared unseen footage of Jimmy Uso acknowledging Roman Reigns during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jimmy entered the match at number 10 and Reigns at number 16.

Jimmy and Reigns reunited at the Bad Blood 2024 Premium Live Event when the multi-time tag team champion helped his OG Bloodline stablemate during a tag team match. Jimmy and Reigns proceeded to team up with the rest of the OG Bloodline and CM Punk in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024.

On Instagram, WWE shared the footage of Jimmy acknowledging Reigns mid-match, as he entered alongside Paul Heyman. Though Jimmy was struggling to stand, he made sure to pay his respect to the OTC.

Trending

Check out the video shared by WWE:

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Rikishi commented on Jimmy Uso's future after Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and will headline WrestleMania 41. His brother and long-term tag team partner, Jimmy Uso, has also been focusing on his singles career on SmackDown.

According to their father, Rikishi, Jimmy should stick to competing as a singles wrestler. Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, he said:

"I would like to see Jimmy get his singles run. We're so used to seeing the boys in a tag team competition, and they conquered that. So, it's exciting to see both of them, Jey doing his thing," Rikishi continued. "And I would really like to see Jimmy do his thing. It depends on what his plan is. Right now we're all just excited for the one guy right now. And that's Jey."

Jimmy was in action against Drew McIntyre and LA Knight on this week's WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately for the OG Bloodline member, he failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, as McIntyre emerged victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback